MTN, Banks to Resume Talks over USSD Charges Today

Emma Okonji

The meeting between MTN and Deposit Money Banks (DMB) that was held in Lagos ended inclusively yesterday and would continue today.

One of the regulatory sources, who confided in THISDAY, said the meeting was a hybrid one, because it was held physical in Lagos, but was joined virtually from Abuja by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta.

The officials of the banks and the MTN, according to the source, were physically present at the meeting while Pantami, Emefiele and Danbatta joined virtually.

“The issues surrounding the commercial dispute between banks and the MTN, were discussed but the discussion was inclusive and the meeting was adjourned to today,” the source said.

The source however added that the…