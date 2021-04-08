News in Photographs: Osinbajo Decorates IG Baba with New Rank

By Deji Elumoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has decorated Usman Alkali Baba with the rank of Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Present at decoration ceremony held at Vice President’s Conference Hall at the State House, Abuja are the immediate past IGP, Mohammed Adamu; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu and his colleague in the office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday approved the appointment of Baba as the Acting Inspector-General of Police.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who disclosed this to newsmen at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

The Acting IGP replaced Mr. Mohammed Adamu whose tenure expired February 1, 2021, but President Buhari had extended his tenure by three…