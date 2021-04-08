Niger Gov Approves New Emir of Kagara

By Laleye Dipo

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Garba Guna as the new Emir of Kagara.

The appointment of Alhaji Guna followed the recommendation of 14 kingmakers in the Kagara Emirate who met last week to elect a successor to the late emir, Malam Salihu Tanko.

Malam Tanko had joined his ancestors on March 1, this year.

The governor said the appointment of the new emir is in accordance with section 3 sub section (1) of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law, Cap 19 of Niger State.

The appointment, which was announced on behalf of the governor by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, on Wednesday said Governor Bello in taking the decision also received the advice of members of the Niger State Council of Chiefs as required under section 7, Cap 19 of the law.

Until his appointment, Alhaji Gunna was the Acting Chairman of the state Board…