SCI, Katsina Assembly Begin Translation of Child Protection Law into Local Languages

By Francis Sardauna

A non-governmental organisation, Save the Children International (SCI), in collaboration with the Katsina State House of Assembly Ad hoc Committee on Child Protection Law, has commenced the summarisation and translation of the law into local languages for easy comprehension and acceptability.

Speaking during the six-day exercise in Kano, the House Committee Chairman on Child Protection Law, Hon. Musa Nuhu Gafia, said the translation of the law into Hausa and Fulfulde languages would help in quality sensitisation of the populace, on the importance of protecting the rights of the child in the state.

He said: “We are summarising and translating the law into Hausa and Fulfulde so that the people which the law is meant for can read and understand its content. We are translating it into Hausa for a time being and later it can be translated into Fulfulde”.

Gafia, who represents Kaita constituency in the Assembly, stressed…