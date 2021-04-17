Kebbi Reassures of Sustaining Financial Transparency

Kebbi State Government has reassured its citizens of their commitment to sustain transparency in governance.

The Permanent Secretary, Kebbi State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning Aisha Muhammad stated this in Sokoto yesterday at a workshop organised in collaboration with OXFAM, European (EU) Development Exchange Center (DEC) and Open Government Partnership (OGP) Nigeria.

The permanent secretary said the government was willing to partner with any agency that could promote fiscal transparency in the state.

“Transparency and accountability in governance would give confidence to investors to invest in the state, we don’t have anything to hide, as our doors are open all the time,” she added.

On her part, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice Salamatu Adamu said the state joined OGP because it had nothing to fear.

She stated that the initiative was supported by the rule of law and anticorruption (ROLAC) funded by…