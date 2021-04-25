Olorunnimbe, Egbuson-Akande, Basketmouth to Speak at NECLive

By Vanessa Obioha

Creative entrepreneur, Idris Olorunnimbe, actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande, and comedians Basketmouth and Bovi are among the high-profile professionals participating in the eighth edition of the Nigeria Entertainment Conference (NECLive) holding Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Tagged ‘Building the Future,’ the event will combine a studio set-up with a live global broadcast. Confirmed participants like Big Cabal CEO, Tomiwa Aladekomo and Andela Co-Founder, Iyin Aboyeji, and Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke, will provide deep insights into the future of the entertainment industry.

“We have gone the extra mile to put together an impressive line-up of participants who will do justice to the subject of this year’s event,” said Femi Falodun, CEO, ID Africa.

“They bring a wealth of experience in business, tech, entertainment, and media to the table. They have the expertise to share insights and propose solutions that will lead…