Boko Haram Has Hoisted Flag in Niger Village, Says Governor

*Warns ‘nobody is safe anymore, not even those in Abuja’



*Says Kaure village is 2km from FCT

By Laleye Dipo

A dangerous dimension has been introduced to the bandit attacks in Niger state as Governor Abubakar Sani Bello on Monday said Boko Haram terrorists had hoisted the terror group’s flag in Kaure village, in Shiroro local government area of the state.

He also said the Boko Haram fighters had forcefully taken over the wives of some of the villagers and allocated them to themselves.

Bello made the shocking revelation in Minna when he visited the Internally Displaced People’s Camp at the IBB Primary School near the Emir of Minna’s Palace.

The primary school was hurriedly turned to IDP camp following the sacking of nearly 5000 villagers from their ancestral homes in Shiroro and Munya local government areas by bandits who raided the towns over the weekend.

“I am confirming that there are Boko Haram elements here in Niger state, here in Kaure, I am confirming…