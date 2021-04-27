ARISE News Digital, Vbank, MTN, Ndani TV Others Shine at GAGE Awards 2021

Sunday Okobi

Arise TV News Online, MTN, Ndani TV, Mr. Macaroni were among the winner of this year’s edition of the GAGE Awards 2021.

At this year’s GAGE Awards night, Arise TV News Online emerged the Online News Platform of the Year 2020/21.

The event was a coming together of stars of internet Africa virtually to celebrate the great feats achieved by individuals and brands, which have made lives easier and better, especially in the year of the pandemic.

At the show hosted by the ex-BBNaija star, Bisola, there were cameo appearances by top entertainers such as comedian Damola, Josh2Funny, BKB the Magician, Badboy Timz and teenage sensation Batya Anorh serenaded the audience with her amazing sound.

In different categories, Nengi Hampson beat Erica Nlewedim, Pamilerin Adegoke, Aisha Yesuf and Tomike Adeoye to emerge the Africa’s best Influencer of 2020/21. This category was determined by public nominations and votes. The Big Brother Naija…