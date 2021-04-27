Ondo Raises the Alarm over Plot to Blackmail Akeredolu

The Ondo State Government has raised the alarm of an alleged grand plot to blackmail and discredit Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and targeted senior state government officials.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, said in a statement at the weekend that the motive of those behind this heinous plot was to distract the administration as it commenced the aggregation of the modest achievements within the first 100 days of the governor’s second term.

“Among others, these disgruntled losers and their known accomplices have hatched several devices. This method includes the cloning of official documents, outright fabrication of fictitious documents and concoction of imaginary data and perceived details and linking same to the Governor, his immediate family and a few government officials,” Ojogo explained.

The commissioner disclosed that a few of such fake documents had been fraudulently procured and sent…