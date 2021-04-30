Bauchi Gov: NNPC Zero Remittance to FAAC, Recipe for Crisis

Obinna Chima, Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos, Chuks Okocha and James Emejo in Abuja

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, yesterday warned that Nigeria will be in chaos and financial hardship if the NNPC does not rethink its decision to make zero remittance to the Federation Account in April because of the need to defray the cost of petrol subsidy.

The NNPC had in a letter to the Accountant-General of the Federation warned that it would be unable to make any remittance to the central account of the federation for distribution in May because it needed to defray around N111 billion cost of February’s subsidy on petrol.

Reacting to the NNPC’s zero allocation notice, Mohammed said: “You have just heard that the NNPC said that they will not be able to give money to FAAC. I don’t know the amount of chaos that would cause because most of the states are depending on the Federation Account.”

He attributed the downturn in the economy to…