FG: Legal Challenges Hindering $5.8bn Mambilla Power Project’s Take-off

•Gas shortage cripples operations of power plants in South-west

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government yesterday attributed the delay in executing the $5.8 billion Mambilla hydroelectric power project, expected to add 3,050 MW to the nation’s electricity output, to court cases being pursued by its former contractor.

Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman, however, said in a statement issued in Abuja that the government was finalising settlement terms leading to an amicable arbitration, so that the project could take off.

Also yesterday, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, stated that the gas shortage had crippled the operations of all power plants in the South-west.

Mamman, in the statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr. Aaron Artimas, told the management team of the Chinese firm handling the project, including the…