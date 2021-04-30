FG Transforming Agric Sector, Says Osinbajo

•To begin tracking of cattle movement

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Nigeria is prioritising innovation and technology investments in agriculture so as to transform the sector by attracting young people and scale up productivity, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said.

This is just as he disclosed that an indigenous technology company has developed a microchip for tracking cattle movement.

Osinbajo, who stated this yesterday in his remarks at the 2021 High-Level Virtual Dialogue on Feeding Africa, listed the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESC), National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) and the Green Imperative Project as some of the programmes of the federal government to ensure agricultural transformation.

According to him, “At the heart of Nigeria’s post COVID-19 recovery plan, or what we describe as our Economic Sustainability Plan is an Agriculture for Food and Jobs Plan (AFJP) where we seek to leverage suitable technologies to build a…