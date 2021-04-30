House Concurs with Senate, Approves $1.5bn, €995m External Loans

•Okays N257bn 2021 budget for Customs

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday concurred with the Senate to approve a request by President Muhammadu Buhari, in May last year, to borrow external loans comprising $1.5 billion, to be sourced from the World Bank, and €995 million ($1.2 billion) from other international agencies.

The House also approved N257, 183, 671,694.71 for the Nigeria Customs Service for the 2021 fiscal year.

The approvals followed the consideration and adoption of reports presented by the House Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, and the Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management, presented by Hon. Leke Abejide and Hon. Ahmed Safana Dayyabu respectively.

Presenting the report, Abejide said the lawmakers also approved N1.678 trillion as the target revenue of the agency for 2021.

He said out of the N257,183,671,694.71 approved as Customs budget for 2021, N137,933,180,013.00 was for capital…