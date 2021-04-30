Ode to Mahmud Tukur | THISDAYLIVE

DIALOGUE BY AKIN OSUNTOKUN

There is no better way to pay my last respects to the memory of the late Dr Mahmud Tukur than truthfully and objectively bear witness to the precarious political situation of Nigeria, the amelioration of which was his lifelong passion. Unfortunately, he had wrongly bet on the potentiality of his friend, President Muhammadu Buhari to make the necessary positive difference to Nigeria’s fortunes.

Tukur was the most committed intellectual rapporteur, exponent and defender of the Sokoto caliphate and its historical legacy. He notably put his participant-observer commitment to practice in a remarkable duty tour (of Nigerian politics and governance) as Director, Institute of Administration, Ahmadu Bello University, ABU; Vice Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano, BUK and Minister in Buhari’s military dictatorship). No engagement better animates him than the scholarly discussion of Nigerian politics. He personified the notion of a…