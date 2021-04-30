Presidency Rebukes Ortom for Attacks on Buhari over Benue Killings

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The presidency yesterday chastised Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, for casting aspersion on his person over the recent killings, including that of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in a camp in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, denied allegation of the president being complicit.

He said: “President Buhari has expressed his disappointment and sadness to hear Governor Ortom of Benue State make a litany of accusations against his person and his government following the recent unfortunate incidents in the state.”

While sympathising with bereaved families, he said the president stated that the rising levels of incidents, especially the killings and violence in various parts of the country called for further collaboration with security agencies to curb its recurrence.

According to him, no responsible government takes pleasure in…