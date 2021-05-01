Five Years after, FG Rolls out Digital Broadcasting in Lagos

•Targets 13 other states

Emma Okonji

Five years after the pilot launch of Digital Switch Over (DSO) from analogue television broadcasting to digital broadcasting, in Jos, Plateau State, the federal government, yesterday, launched the second phase of the country’s Digital Switch Over in Lagos with a plan to cover 13 other states in the second phase rollout before the end of this year.

The federal government had on April 30, 2016 launched the pilot programme of the DSO in Jos, and thereafter, began the phase one launch of DSO in four states and Abuja.

The states include Kwara, which was launched on December 20, 2017; Kaduna on December 22, 2017; Enugu on February 12, 2018 and Osun, launched on February, 23, 2018.

Following the success recorded in the pilot and phase one launch, the federal government, yesterday, commenced the phase two launch of DSO, beginning with Lagos, with a target to cover 13 states before the end of the year.

Speaking at the…