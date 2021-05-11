Judicial Financial Autonomy FG’s Responsibility, Lawyer Insists

Buhari’s Executive Order 10 unconstitutional, he Says

By Alex Enumah

A constitutional lawyer, Chief Sebastine Hon (SAN), has insisted that the realization of financial independence of the Judiciary lies solely with the federal government.

Hon argued that the ongoing strike by members the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), which has entered its second month, could have been averted if the constitution had been properly interpreted by parties.

In a letter to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) titled, “The JUSUN Strike Action and The Correct Position of The Constitution on Financial Independence For The Judiciary in Nigeria”, the constitutional lawyer said that all courts of superior record are creation of the federation and as such, the responsibility of the federal government.

Other recipients of the letter sighted by THISDAY on Monday, included the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Minister of…