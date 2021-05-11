Kwara Gov Commiserates with ex-Commissioner

Kwara State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with a former Commissioner for Information, Mr. Raheem Adedoyin over the death of his mum, Madam Awawu Ajibike Adedoyin.

Madam Adedoyin, a princess of Oro Kingdom and former chairperson of the Omonigbehin Women Groups in the kingdom, died on Friday at the age of 90.

In a condolence message to the family, the governor said: “We have once again lost a great mother and a consummate women community leader whose contributions to humanity were known in the ancient Oro kingdom. Having repeatedly interacted with Mama, including on her 90th birthday, her greatness is seen not only in the clarity of her thought process even at that advanced age but also in the quality of her offsprings who are leaders in their own right,” the governor explained.