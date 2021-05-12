Sallah: FCT Police Boss Orders Patrols, Stop, Search Operations

By Kingsley Nwezeh

Ahead of the Muslim Eid-fitri celebration, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Commissioner, Mr. Bala Ciroma, yesterday ordered patrols across the territory.

The command said it had deployed proactive measures within the city, especially at strategic places such as recreational parks/centres, worship centres and major highways, among others.

There has been tension in the nation’s capital for the past one week, following threats of attacks by terror group, Boko Haram.

But the command in a statement signed by the Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mariam Yusuf, said the security measures were in furtherance of its efforts to ensure that residents of the territory enjoyed a hitch-free sallah celebration.

“The FCT Police Command has deployed proactive measures within the city especially at strategic places such as recreational parks/centres, worship centres and major highways etcetera.

