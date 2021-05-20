Asaba Declaration: Group Condemns Attacks on Senate President

A group that identifies itself as Advocates of Garb (AOG) has condemned what it described as the growing attacks on the person of the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan ever since his caution against the resort to regionalism by governors from the Southern part of the country..

In a statement issued by the chairman of the group, Joshua Thomas and Secretary, Musa Rabilu, the group noted that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila also faulted the governors’ position on national security.

The group quoted Gbajabiamila as saying that all must ‘‘imbibe the spirit of oneness, togetherness, unity and love.”

The group also noted that the Senate President was also explicit in his opposition to the resort to regionalism for an issue that should be nationally resolved.

‘’We should avoid regionalism. We are all leaders and we are in this together. The solutions to our challenges must come from us…