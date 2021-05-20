Buhari Urges European Nations, Others to Grant Africa Debt Relief

•Assures foreign investors of stable fiscal policies

By Deji Elumoye



President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday urged European nations and international financial institutions to grant debt relief to African countries.

He also gave an assurance that Public-Private Partnership (PPP) will be fully explored to ensure more precision in development, cutting down waste and reducing chances of corruption.

In addition, Buhari urged investors to further explore vast opportunities of human and natural resources in Nigeria, while assuring them that fiscal policies will be more favourable, predictable and measurably tilted towards creating a harmonious business environment.

The president, in his presentation at the Financing Africa Summit, held in Paris, with the theme: “External Financing and Debt Treatment,” called on European countries and global financial institutions to consider reducing the devastating effect of the Coronavirus…