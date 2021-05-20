Govs Okay Full Deregulation of Petrol, N385 Pump Price

•Want three refineries privatised after rehabilitation

• Recommend purchase of buses to cushion effects of price increase

By Chuks Okocha



Ahead of today’s Federation Accounts Allocations Committee (FAAC) meeting, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) yesterday at its virtual meeting considered the report of a committee headed by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, and accepted its recommendation that backs full deregulation of petrol, and suggests that the pump price of the product should hover around N385 per litre.

The committee also recommended that the federal government should buy 113 buses to cushion the effects of the price increase, a reliable source at the meeting told THISDAY.

el-Rufai’s six-man committee was set up early this year by the National Economic Council (NEC) headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to look into the dwindling revenues of states and make recommendations to the council.

Apart from el-Rufai,…