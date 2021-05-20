Lawan: No Predetermined Position on Constitution Review

•Senate suspends plenary

By Deji Elumoye

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday assured Nigerians that the National Assembly will not preclude any section of the 1999 Constitution as altered from being considered for amendment in the review process scheduled to take off next week in the six geopolitical zones.

He appealed to Nigerians dissatisfied with 1999 Constitution to present their observations and propositions at a two-day public hearing next week in their zones as the National Assembly has no predetermined stand on any issue that could demand its review.

He gave the assurance at plenary after reading a letter from the Chairman of the Senate Constitution Review Committee, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, to announce the chairmanship composition to oversee the two-day public hearing on proposals to alter the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

According to him, the review will avail Nigerians the opportunity to…