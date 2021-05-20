Niger Gov Mourns as Senator Loses Father

By Laleye Dipo

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has commiserated with the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouq Bahago, and the entire Minna Emirate over the death of Iyan Minna, the late Alhaji Musa Tanko Bawa, father of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, representing Niger East senatorial District.

Alhaji Musa Tanko Bawa died in Abuja yesterday at the age of 87 years.

His remains were interred at the Angwar Daji Muslim burial ground after a funeral prayer at the Emir of Minna’s palace.

According to the statement signed on behalf of the Governor by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, the governor described the death of late Iyan Minna as a great loss to Minna Emirate and the state. He pointed out that his wise counsel and fatherly advice would be greatly missed.

According to the Governor “I want you to consider and accept the situation as the will of Allah, knowing that death is inevitable and all living souls will pass through…