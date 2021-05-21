APC Govs Storm Calabar, Lobby Ayade to Defect

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Four governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday stormed Calabar, Cross River State capital, to lobby Governor Ben Ayade to defect from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC, THISDAY’s investigation has revealed.

THISDAY gathered that the four governors are: Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; Hon. Simon Lalong of Plateau State; and the Chairman of APC National Caretaker Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mr. Mai Mala Buni.

It was, however, gathered that Jigawa State Governor, Mr. Abubakar Badaru, and his Kebbi State counterpart, Mr. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, could not make it to Calabar as bad weather conditions did not allow their aircraft to land.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, was also said to be in the APC team.

A source at the Cross River State Government House…