Judges, SANs, Others Bid Ohwovoriole Farewell

By Iyobosa Uwugiaren

Judges, Body of Benchers, Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and other leading members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at a special court session, yesterday at Delta State High Court, Ughelli, bade farewell to late Chief Milton Ohwovoriole, SAN.

Leading 23 other judges, the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro, said Ohwovoriole’s sojourn on earth was very impactful not only to his family members but to all those who came his way.

Describing the deceased as an ex-crack police detective, a legal advocate par excellence, a traditionalist, a socialite and a good family man, the chief judge said Ohwovoriole will be remembered for his immense contributions to legal practice and humanity.

Umukoro said: “I feel a sense of loss because no matter how old a loved one lived, his passage always evokes a sense of loss. The chaos and stormy torrents that the loved ones go through require grace and fortitude to…