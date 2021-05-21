Sirika: New National Carrier Begins Operations Q1 2022

•Says COVID-19 affected project

By Deji Elumoye

A new national carrier to replace the liquidated Nigeria Airways will begin operations by the first quarter of 2022, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has said.

Sirika told reporters yesterday in Abuja at the end of a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), that the federal government was committed to providing a national carrier for the country.

He said the initial plan to establish a national carrier in 2021 was affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister stated that there is no going back on getting a national carrier for the country.

He said: “It is still in top gear; we are coming back to the council; hopefully in the next two weeks to present the memo on the national carrier. We went to council to approve the outline business case for the carrier; then, the council raised some questions and asked us…