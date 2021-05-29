Alleged Certificate Forgery: Obaseki Wins again

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah in Abuja and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed the appeal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the alleged certificate forgery against Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

The apex court in a unanimous judgment held that the appellants failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

The APC and one of its chieftains, Williams Edobor, had appealed the judgment of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which had dismissed their case of certificate forgery against Obaseki on the grounds that the allegations were not proved.

However delivering judgment in the appeal, the apex court just like the appellate and trial courts held that the appellants failed woefully in their case having not provided any disclaimer from the school that the said result was not issued by it.

The apex court in the judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, also agreed with the lower courts that…