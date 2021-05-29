Bandits Kill 8 in Kaduna, 2 Others in Reprisal Attack

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Eight people including a community leader have been killed by bandits following attacks on communities in Giwa, Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Two others were also killed in a reprisal attack on a Fulani community.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Kaduna.

He said several people sustained injuries while many cows were rustled by the bandits.

According to the statement, the bandits killed three people in an attack on Na’ikko Village in Giwa LGA, adding that two other people were killed in a reprisal attack by angry youth on a Fulani settlement.

The youth had accused the Fulani community for the killings on Na’ikko Village.

Aruwan said in Igabi LGA, four people were killed in an attack on Dakyauro Village.

The statement said, “Security agencies and community volunteers engaged the bandits and in the ensuing gun…