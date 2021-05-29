Buhari Administration At 6: Presidency Reels out Achievements

Predicts resounding applause from critics by end of regime in 2023

By Deji Elumoye

As the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration clocks six on Saturday, the Presidency has reeled out the achievement of the regime with a prediction that even known critics of the president will give a resounding applause to the administration by the time it breasts the tape on May 29, 2023.

In a release entitled ‘The Buhari Administration At 6: Counting The Blessings One By One’, issued on Friday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, it captured the president’s score card under 26 subheads including extension of over N2 trillion to the 36 states as bailout to pay workers’ salaries and issuance of nine executive orders as well as assenting to 14 legislative bills.

The Presidency stressed that the six years of the Buhari administration affords the opportunity to reflect and recount the impact that has been made (and is being made)…