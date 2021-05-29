Engage NASS on Constitution Amendment, Agbakoba Tasks CSOs

Ugo Aliogo

Former President, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and Constitutional lawyer, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, has urged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to amend some critical aspects of the 1999 Constitution like the exclusive list to reduce the scale of functions, powers and resources of the federal government.

Speaking at a virtual session, Agbakoba advised a dual approach that was tactical in the short term to achieve amendment and strategic in the longer term, “to effect absolute change of constitution when the organising momentum of civil society is forceful enough to compel it.”

He added: “Civil society should at this time critically engage the National Assembly to amend some critical aspects like the Exclusive List to reduce the scale of functions, powers and resources of the federal government.”

Panelists at the virtual session agreed that the Nigerian 1999 Constitution was faulty and not a true reflection of the…