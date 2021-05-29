French Oil Giant, Total, Changes Name to TotalEnergies

Peter Uzoho

French oil major, Total, has announced the change of its name to TotalEnergies to reflect its transformation into a broad energy company.

The multinational oil and gas giant in a statement yesterday said its shareholders almost unanimously approved the resolution for the name change at its ordinary and extraordinary meeting held in Paris, France, thereby anchoring its strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity.

In tandem with this name change, TotalEnergies also adopted a new visual identity to reflect the transformation of the company.

It said as part of its effort to contribute to sustainable development of the planet facing the climate challenge, it was moving forward together towards new energies.

“Energy is life. We all need it and it’s a source of progress. So today, to contribute to the sustainable development of the planet facing the climate, we are moving forward, together, towards new…