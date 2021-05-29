Obi, Utomi, Maduka, Others Identify Problems Militating against Aba Businesses, Proffer Solution

Charles Ajunwa

Participants at the just concluded Aba Business and Leadership Summit have identified and proffered solutions to the problems militating against the growth of businesses in the commercial centre of Abia State.

They identified lack of business structure, lack of proper corporate governance, lack of partnerships, poor infrastructure and multiple-taxation, as major challenges that led to the collapse of the once booming businesses in Aba.

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, at the summit announced plans to establish Aba Business School, a decision the governor said was informed by the urgent need to preserve the pre-existing business skills and advance the educational capacity of the traders.

He said the business school would train traders to be certified holders of Diploma certificates which would help them advance their businesses.

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who was the keynote…