Buhari Mourns Gulak, as Police Say Assassins Killed

•Jonathan, Akeredolu shocked

•Remains buried in Abuja cemetery

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja, James Sowole in Akure, Amby Uneze in Owerri and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday condemned what he called “the heinous murder” of Adamawa State politician, Hon. Ahmed Gulak, in Owerri, Imo State capital, by yet-to-be identified gunmen yesterday.

He vowed that the federal government would spare no efforts in bringing the killers of Gulak, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, to justice.

Hours after the president announced the determination of his administration to fish out the killers, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abutu Yaro, said a combined team of operatives of the command’s Tactical Units, Intelligence Response Team, and Police Mobile Force had killed the suspected killers of Gulak.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, to whom the deceased was a political adviser in his…