Constitution Review: North-west, South-south, South-east Intensify Lobby for More States

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu, John Shiklam in Kaduna, Amby Uneze in Owerri and Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Agitators for the creation of new states in South-east, South-south and the North-west geopolitical zones at the weekend intensified their lobby of the National Assembly to ensure that their demands sail through, investigations have revealed.

THISDAY learnt that the agitators made forceful arguments for new states in their memoranda submitted to the Senate Committee on Constitutional Review, which concluded its two-day public hearing in the six geopolitical zones of the country last Thursday.

Some of the promoters of the new states told THISDAY that even though they submitted their memoranda to the committee at the various venues of the public hearings, they would not rest on their oars until their demands were met.

Prior to the two-day public hearing, the people of the South-east geopolitical zone had sustained an agitation for the…