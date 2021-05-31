ECOWAS Suspends Mali until Return to Civil Rule

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Mali has been suspended from the West African regional bloc, Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) until the current military dictators vacate office and the country returns to civil rule.

The decision was announced yesterday after an emergency meeting of the sub-region’s leaders in Accra, Ghana.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorko Botchwey, told journalists that the Mali junta’s non-adherence to the mediatory role of ECOWAS necessitated the decision of ECOWAS leaders to suspend the country.

She added that the West African leaders gave a few days’ ultimatum to the Colonel Assimi Goitta-led junta to restore a civilian to the post of prime minister, so that the transition agreed to following the ouster of the democratically-elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last August, is followed up to its February 2022 terminal date.

ECOWAS envoy, and former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodlluck…