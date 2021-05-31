M’Belt, Southern Leaders Rally Support for Southern Presidency

•North-west, South-south, South-east intensify lobby for more states

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Leaders from the Middle Belt and the South yesterday joined the crusade for power shift to the South in 2023, after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s final tenure in office.

They also expressed concerns about the deteriorating security situation in the country and called on the federal government to impose a state of emergency in the sector.

The leaders, under the auspices of Southern and Forum (SMBLF), rising from a meeting in Abuja, during which they discussed the state of the nation as well as the 2023 general election, called on all political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to give preference to the South in choosing their presidential candidates.

The leaders said the North would have enjoyed the presidency for the full statutory period of eight years…