NNPC Plans N126bn Deduction from June Remittance to FAAC

•Says negotiations ongoing to acquire 20% stake in Dangote Refinery

Obinna Chima in Lagos and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has served notice to the Federation Account and Allocation Committee (FAAC) that it will deduct about N126 billion from its remittance to the Federation Account at the next meeting scheduled for June.

This is coming as the Group Managing Director of the corporation, Malam Mele Kyari, yesterday clarified that the plan by the corporation to purchase 20 per cent minority stake in Dangote Refinery has not been concluded.

In a report signed by NNPC’s Bello Abdullahi, on behalf of the Chief Financial Officer, a copy of which THISDAY obtained at the weekend, the corporation stated that subsequently, it will begin the subtraction of the balance of an additional N50 billion, being Joint Venture (JV) cost recovery to sustain crude oil production level.

In the document which…