Scores of Students Feared Kidnapped in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A yet-to-be-estimated number of students of an Islamiyya school located at Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have been abducted.

One person was shot dead while another was critically injured after gunmen attacked the school at about 4:30pm yesterday.

A resident of the area, Zayyad Mohammed, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a telephone interview.

Mohammed said the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, where the incident took place, was built by a retired immigration officer.

According to him, the school is not the usual boarding Islamic citadel, but an unconventional one where parents send their children daily to acquire Islamic education.

An eyewitness told THISDAY that the gunmen went to the school, close to the Tegina Police Station, and abducted the children.

It was gathered that they separated the smaller children from the older and stronger ones, taking away those in the latter group to…