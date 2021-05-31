Tension in South-east as Separatist Agitators Follow Boko Haram’s Tactics

•Police allay fears as residents stockpile food items, others over sit-at-home order

Christopher Isiguzo, Gideon Arinze in Enugu, Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki, Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia, David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Tension has enveloped the five states in the South-east as secessionist agitators ramped up attacks on security facilities and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) assets, in a fashion reminiscent of the onset of the Boko Haram insurgency that has now crippled the North-east.

The separatist agitations in the South-east is being championed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which police and other security agencies have accused of waging a terror campaign in the South-east through its paramilitary organisation, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

However, the separatist group has serially disclaimed allegations of being behind the attacks on state institutions in the South-east.

Boko Haram, founded in 2002…