Zenith, UBA Lead as Banks Lend N760bn to Customers

Goddy Egene

Eight banks gave out loans and advances worth N760 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 in a bid to stimulate economic growth constrained by numerous headwinds, according to data compiled by THISDAY.

The banks are: Access Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, FCMB Holdings Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Wema Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.

The lending figures, collated from the unaudited results of the banks, showed that Zenith Bank Plc led with N260 billion, which raised its loans and advances portfolio to customers to N2.841 trillion at the end of Q1, up from N2.581 trillion at the end of December 30, 2020.

UBA followed with N178 billion in the three months under review to put its loan portfolio to customers at N2.733 trillion, from N2.555 trillion.

Stanbic IBTC gave out N105 billion loans to customers, making its total portfolio as at the end of Q1 to be at N730 billion, up from…