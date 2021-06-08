17 Passengers Feared Killed in Zaria-Kano Expressway Accident

Ibrahim Shuaib in Kano

No fewer than 17 travellers were feared killed in an auto accident at Kauran Wali axis along Zaria-Kano Expressway on Saturday.

The ghastly accident, which claimed the lives of 17 passengers, involved a Hummer Bus belonging to Kano Line with number plate KN90H42, and a private Toyota Rav4 SUV with number plate ABC550NV.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the accident in a statement yesterday, said the bus was Kano-bound, while the SUV was headed for Zaria.

He said the accident was a result of a head-on collision between the two vehicles, resulting from dangerous driving and overtaking along a diversion point on the highway.

The Commissioner added that while 10 persons died on the spot, others died at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika where the accident victims were rushed to.

Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported that…