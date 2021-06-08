NSA Dismantles NATFORCE, Other Illegal Security Outfits

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) yesterday ordered the dismantling of illegal security outfits, including the National Taskforce on the Prohibition of Illegal Importation/Smuggling of Arms, Ammunitions, Light Weapons, Chemical Weapons, and Pipeline Vandalism (NATFORCE).

A statement by the Head, Strategic Communications, Office of the National Security Adviser, Mr. Zachari Usman, said the directive followed the use of such outfits to extort, harass and intimidate Nigerians.

The NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), had said that out of the 10 billion manufactured light arms and small weapons circulating globally, 10 million were circulating in Africa while one million circulated in Nigeria.

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), had also said that six million small arms and light weapons were circulating in the country.

But a report prepared by a research and consultancy…