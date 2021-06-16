Malabu Deal: Italy Orders Probe of Eni, Shell’s Prosecutors for Allegedly Hiding Evidence

Davidson Iriekpen with agency report

The Italian Ministry of Justice yesterday ordered an inquiry into the conduct of two prosecutors in a corruption case over Eni and Shell’s acquisition of oil prospecting licence (OPL) 245 in Nigeria.

The ministry accuses the prosecutors of hiding vital evidence that would have exonerated Eni.

In 2011, Royal Dutch Shell and Eni paid $1.3 billion to purchase an offshore oil field (OPL 245) from Malabu Oil and Gas, a company former Minister of Petroleum, Dan Etete, had major shares in.

It was alleged that about $1.1 billion was siphoned off to politicians and middlemen.

But an Italian court acquitted Shell, Eni and other defendants of corruption charges in the oil deal, after more than three years of court appearances.

According to Reuters, Milan prosecutors Fabio De Pasquale and Sergio Spadaro were placed under official investigation by magistrates earlier this month for allegedly failing to file…