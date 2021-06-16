W’Bank: Rising Prices Pushed Seven Million Nigerians Below Poverty Line

•Says reforms needed to reduce inflation, accelerate recovery

•Blames lack of economic opportunities for insecurity, criminality in Nigeria

•Moderation in food prices slows inflation to 17.93%

Obinna Chima in Lagos and James Emejo in Abuja

The World Bank has stated that inflationary pressure in Nigeria has pushed about seven million Nigerians below the poverty line in 2020 alone.

The World Bank gave the data in its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU), released yesterday, a few days after President Muhammadu Buhari in his Democracy Day broadcast claimed on Saturday that his administration had lifted 10.5 million Nigerians out of poverty in the past two years.

The bank’s Country Director for Nigeria, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri, while speaking on ‘The Arise Xchange,’ a programme of ARISE NEWS Channel, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, also said lack of economic opportunities was contributing to the rising crime cases and…