Eye Care Services in a Time of Covid-19

By Olusegun Adeniyi

(Keynote speech at the 44th national conference and vision expo of the Nigerian Optometric Association in Lagos on 24th June, 2021)

Officials and members of the Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA), distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I am delighted to be here this morning for your 44th annual conference and vision expo. I consider it a privilege to be asked to speak at such a gathering of respected healthcare professionals as this.

While the human brain combines the neurons of seeing, hearing, smelling, tasting, and touching as an integrated whole, seeing, as the old saying goes, is believing. It has to be so. With about 80 percent of our impressions created by means of sight, it indeed goes without saying that the eyes represent the most important of these five sense organs. In fact, so critical is this sense organ to our general well-being that the word eye is mentioned 40 times in 38 verses of the Quran…