CDS Seeks Ex-senior Military Officers’ Experience to Tackle Insecurity

By Kemi Olaitan

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, has expressed the determination of the Nigerian Armed Forces to tap into the wealth of experience of retired senior military officers in the country, saying this is urgently needed to tackle security challenges facing the nation at present.

The military chief, who gave the charge on Thursday, during an interactive session with retired senior military officers from the South-west zone, held at the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Odogbo, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, stated that there is no other group in the country to engage at this time to end insecurity apart from the retired soldiers.

The meeting had in attendance the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Gold Chibuisi; the Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, Rear Admiral Fredrick Ogu; and retired senior military officers from the six states in the South-west region.

Irabor, who…