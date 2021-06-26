FCT Records Seven Deaths in 91 Suspected Cholera Cases

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The FCT Administration Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) has confirmed the death of seven persons in the territory linked to 91 suspected cholera cases.

The Acting Secretary of the HHSS, Dr Mohammed Kawu, disclosed this Thursday while briefing the press on the cholera outbreak.

He said that suspected cases were reported in three area councils including Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Gwagwalada and Bwari.

Kawu said that all the seven deaths associated with the faeco-oral gastro intestinal disease were recorded in AMAC out of which three of the cases tested positive to cholera using the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kit.

According to him, the HHSS began to receive reports of sporadic cases gastro-enteritis in some FCT communities including the IDP camp in Wassa, Dei-Dei, Zuba, Shenagum and Kubwa.

He attributed the sporadic outbreak to the leaching of sewage into the drinking water ways during the rainy…