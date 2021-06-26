Gbajabiamila Celebrates Sanwo-Olu at 56

By Udora Orizu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his 56th birthday.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, described Sanwo-Olu as a silent achiever, whose performance in office speaks for itself.

He said Sanwo-Olu has proven to be a man of the people since he assumed office two years ago.

The Speaker, who said it was not a mere coincidence that he and the governor share the same birthday, noted that they have a lot in common, especially in the area of serving the people.

According to him, “I recall how Sanwo-Olu had sleepless nights at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year to ensure that the people of Lagos were safe, being the worst-hit state in the country. Following the destruction of both public and private property in the state during the ENDSars protests, Governor Sanwo-Olu…