House Cautions Oil Firm against Frustrating Host Community’s Petition

By Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities has cautioned an oil exploration firm, First Exploration and Production Development Company, against stifling the hearing of a petition by Bekikiri community of Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State against the firm.

The lawmakers also asked the company not to deny oil host communities of their rights and compensations.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, gave the warning at the hearing of a petition by Bekikiri cluster of communities against the company for allegedly excluding them as host communities in its area of operation.

The chairman, while leading the proceedings, discovered that the company mobilized some members of Akassa communities, who were covered by the company’s Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU) for the hearing instead of the affected communities.

Dekor, who said that the committee could not recall extending an…